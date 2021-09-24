Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 286,455 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,253,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286,455 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of The Charles Schwab worth $528,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 255,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,376,169. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.