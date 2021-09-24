Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 3,572,885 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,337,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,572,885 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 5.19% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $717,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

