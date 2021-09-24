Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 534,240 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,686,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534,240 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.82% of Fortive worth $954,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.46. 13,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

