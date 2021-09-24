Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 719,095 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,502,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 719,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $430,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.48. The company had a trading volume of 88,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $177.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

