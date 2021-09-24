AscendEX (BitMax) Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40.14 Million (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 369.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00085027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00125041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012151 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

