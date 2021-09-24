Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up about 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $845,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

ASND traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,908. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

