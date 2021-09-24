Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ASXC opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.50. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 9,560.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

