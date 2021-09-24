ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.11.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$40.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.86. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$35.68 and a 52 week high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

