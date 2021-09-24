Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,274,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,878,000. Avid Technology accounts for about 3.9% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 2.79% of Avid Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,440,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $12,897,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $10,547,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,957. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

