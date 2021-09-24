Atika Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Atika Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $95.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,441. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,767. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

