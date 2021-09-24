Atika Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Atika Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up approximately 2.0% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $24,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $2,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,560.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total transaction of $4,327,233.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,460 shares of company stock worth $88,195,317. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.82. 116,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,091. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.02 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

