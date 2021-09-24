Atika Capital Management LLC Invests $16.74 Million in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,744,000. Janus International Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Janus International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 18,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

