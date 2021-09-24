Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

