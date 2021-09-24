Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 80,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 569,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,786,740. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.