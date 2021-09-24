Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Michael Robert Martin Buys 28,500 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin bought 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,386.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,198,582.70.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Robert Martin bought 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$175,230.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$179,190.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$528,957.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$87,073.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

