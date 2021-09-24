Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$55,545.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 122,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$423,854.59.

Robert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.92, for a total transaction of C$907,335.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Robert Huizinga sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.16, for a total transaction of C$120,780.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.62. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$26.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

