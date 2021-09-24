Auto (AUTO) Price Tops $908.92 on Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $908.92 or 0.02125550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $48.17 million and $7.16 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auto has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00123573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

