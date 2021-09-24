Automata Network Price Tops $0.91 (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $157.36 million and approximately $36.20 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00075204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00108707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00148041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.16 or 0.99750240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.05 or 0.06794864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.63 or 0.00783697 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.