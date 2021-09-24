AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $20.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will earn $20.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $99.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $110.38 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,687.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,602.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,494.65. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,704.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 EPS.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.