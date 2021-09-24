Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $378.63

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.63 ($4.95) and traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.75). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 36,392 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £137.69 million and a P/E ratio of 58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 416.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 378.63.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

