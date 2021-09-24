AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.24 ($29.70).

Shares of CS stock opened at €23.38 ($27.51) on Thursday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.85.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

