Axe Price Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $197,988.55 and approximately $45,705.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.06 or 0.00801733 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.