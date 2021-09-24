Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Tops $0.23

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $486,594.63 and $11,233.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00123636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00161367 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.