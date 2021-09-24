AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post $35.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.25 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. AXT reported sales of $25.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $134.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $151.13 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $162.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million.

AXTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 297,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,372. AXT has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $365.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AXT by 46,636.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

