Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading Up 1.3%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

Get Ayala alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th.

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.