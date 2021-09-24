B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,261 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 107,242 shares during the period. South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 332,802 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 292,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,863,000 after buying an additional 874,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,416. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

