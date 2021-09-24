B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,721. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.