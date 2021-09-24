B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,424. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

