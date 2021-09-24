B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.12. 6,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,768. The company has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

