Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up to $6.04

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $6.29. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $541.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 498.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 228,159 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

