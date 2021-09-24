Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $166.92 million and approximately $22.07 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $16.50 or 0.00040222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00120312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00157525 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars.

