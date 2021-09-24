Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,964 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton worth $53,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 193.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 195,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $158.00 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $98.05 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.