Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 37,048 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Abiomed worth $36,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Abiomed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,414,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $350.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.48 and a 200-day moving average of $320.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

