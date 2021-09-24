Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $61.26 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,128,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,024,482 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $61,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 175,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 60,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 65,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

T opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

