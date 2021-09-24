Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,653 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Akamai Technologies worth $44,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.41. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.