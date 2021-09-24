Banc Funds Co. LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,746.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.08. 11,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

