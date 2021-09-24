Banc Funds Co. LLC Buys 101,685 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 5.81% of Old Second Bancorp worth $20,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO James Eccher bought 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $101,425.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams bought 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $110,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

