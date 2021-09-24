Banc Funds Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,277 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.35% of Eagle Bancorp worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 94.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,926,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. 983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $59.32.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.