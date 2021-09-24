Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 2.12% of BCB Bancorp worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 67.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $172,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 120.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,488. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $248.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

