Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Provident Financial Services worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

PFS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 2,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

