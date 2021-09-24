Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 1,120.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.36% of First National worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First National by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FXNC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

