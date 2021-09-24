Banc Funds Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,277 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Eagle Bancorp worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

