Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 150,000 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 1,120.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 3.36% of First National worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First National by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First National Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

