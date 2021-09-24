Banc Funds Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 91 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,534. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $479.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

