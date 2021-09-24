Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 56,646 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,646 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHBI traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $204.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

