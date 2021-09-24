Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.70 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.04 ($5.93).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

