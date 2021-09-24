Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

BAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of BAK opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. Braskem has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braskem will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

