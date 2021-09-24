Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $364.39 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $364,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.