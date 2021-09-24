Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $315,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 663,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,299,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 72.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after buying an additional 225,703 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,071,573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,677,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $251,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $93.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

