Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kadant were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI opened at $221.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $223.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

